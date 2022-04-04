No-test time could extend for expired driver’s licenses in Mississippi

Published 5:28 am Monday, April 4, 2022

By The Associated Press

Mississippi residents could get a longer period to renew expired driver’s licenses without having to take a test.

The state House and Senate have passed a bill that says a license could be expired for up to five years before a person would have to take a test to renew it.

Under current law, a test is required if a driver’s license has been expired 18 months.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The law also says the Department of Public Safety could deny a driver’s license to a person the department believes to no longer be qualified to hold one — a provision that could keep some drivers who are older or infirm from renewing their licenses. The bill would not change that provision.

House Bill 971 goes to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.

More News

Search continues for 75-year-old Mississippi woman, missing for more than a week

Police investigate shooting on Mississippi interstate early Sunday morning

Mississippi lawmakers return to Capitol today, aim to finish budget and end session

Private university, Mississippi community college sign pact to help students get advanced degrees

Print Article