Private university, Mississippi community college sign pact to help students get advanced degrees

A private university in Mississippi and a college offering associate degrees have new agreements to help some of the college’s students get university degrees.

As part of the two agreements, William Carey University will provide academic advisors at Jones College, WDAM-TV reported.

The first agreement announced Thursday benefits Jones College career-technical students who want to use their credits for a four-year general studies degree.

The second pact involves dual enrollment in many health-related fields. The goal is to help fast-track Jones College students into professional degree programs at William Carey.

“The community college system has an articulation agreement with every degree with each of the eight public universities, so now we’re doing the same with our private institutions, particularly William Carey University,” Jones College President Jesse Smith said.

“We need more pathways for our students to earn advanced degrees,” he said.

Ben Burnett, executive vice president of William Carey, said WCU relies on community college transfers. “We encourage our students across the state to take advantage of the community college system and then come to Carey to finish their degree,” he said. “And today, we’re providing two different pathways.”