Storm update: Officials confirm 21 tornadoes in March 30 storm system. More than 500 homes damaged.

Published 2:50 pm Monday, April 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

At least 21 tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Eather Service to have occurred on March 30.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said continues to work with counties to assess damage from the severe weather from that day.

So far, six injuries have been reported to MEMA — Two in Noxubee County and one each in Bolivar, Holmes, Lafayette and Panola counties.

More than 530 homes, 40 businesses and 40 farms across the state were reported to have some sort of damage from the storm systems that rolled across the state.

Thirty-one counties have reported some sort of damage in their area. Twenty-four counties have provided preliminary damage numbers to MEMA. These numbers are subject to change through the validation process:

  • Attala– 10 Homes; 10 Farms
  • Bolivar– 23 Homes; 15 Businesses; 1 Farm
  • Calhoun–  15 Homes
  • Carroll
  • Coahoma– 21 Homes; 1 Business
  • DeSoto – 5 Homes; 1 Business
  • Forrest – 17 Homes; 1 Business; 1 Farm
  • George
  • Greene – 27 Homes; 3 Businesses
  • Harrison– 9 Homes
  • Hinds – 39 Homes
  • Holmes
  • Humphreys
  • Jackson – 13 Homes
  • Lafayette – 4 Homes; 2 Businesses
  • Lauderdale– 5 Homes; 4 Businesses
  • Leake– 19 Homes; 27 Farms
  • Leflore– 8 Homes; 3 Businesses; 1 Farm
  • Madison– 5 Homes
  • Marshall – 4 Homes
  • Noxubee
  • Prentiss
  • Panola– 133 Homes; 1 Business; 2 Farms
  • Smith– 7 Homes; 3 Businesses
  • Sunflower
  • Tallahatchie– 62 Homes;
  • Warren– 37 Homes; 1 Business
  • Washington– 2 Homes
  • Wayne– 37 Homes; 9 Businesses; 1 Farm
  • Yalobusha– 10 Homes
  • Yazoo– 28 Homes; 3 Businesses
  • The MEMA Call Center remains open today to assist residents in need of resources: 1-800-445-6362. The MEMA Call Center will close at 5:30 p.m. today.

