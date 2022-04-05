Mississippi sheriff’s department arrests couple after report of domestic violence

On Saturday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a couple after receiving a report of domestic violence.

LCSD was dispatched to 03 County Road 2062 in Abbeville, Mississippi at 11 a.m. to respond to a caller. Dispatch stated the caller had reported a male pulling a weapon on her.

Deputies arrived on the scene and after an investigation, Eric Market, 51, of Abbeville was arrested for domestic violence – simple assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Margaret Hart, 47, of Oakland, Mississippi was also arrested for domestic violence.

Market and Hart were taken before a judge for their initial hearing. Market was issued and $10,000 bond and Hart a $500 bond.