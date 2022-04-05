This story of a homeless teen who surrendered his dog to Mississippi shelter will melt your heart

A Mississippi animal shelter’s social media post about a homeless teenager said he couldn’t afford to care for his dog has prompted a viral outpouring of offers to help both the young man and his dog.

The Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter posted an image of the dog laying on the floor of the shelter’s lobby beside the plastic bag of dog food and blanket the young man left with her.

“She is devastated,” shelter workers posted on social media Tuesday. “I can’t be mad at her owner though. He is 17 (and) says he lives under a bridge in Tate County.”

“He WALKED her all the way to the shelter and asked us to please take her because he can’t afford to keep her. … she kept herself pinned to his legs while he was here. We are full but how could we not take her in?”

The shelter’s post sparked more than 500 comments within just a few hours.

Many of the commenters offered to help the boy find proper shelter, one expressing their own prior experience with being homeless.

“I have had my own story of homelessness,” one commenter wrote. “I would like to help this young man and his best friend. My husband and I are in our late 40s with no human children of our own. We have a spare bedroom and will help any way we can. Please contact me if we can help them.”

Other commenters shared a mutual concern for both the dog and the young man.

“My heart can’t take ANY of this! This is so heartbreaking.”

“I literally have tears rolling down my face. This breaks my heart for the child and sweet fur baby.”

Another knew exactly what the young man had gone through.

“When I first became homeless (due to illness) I had to surrender my sweet Brooklyn,” the commenter wrote. “I had nothing to feed her except for a peanut butter sandwich I shared. I’ll never forget her stopping as the lady was leading her away. She turned and looked at me and came running back and jumped up with her paws around my waist. As if she was hugging me goodbye.”

“Any info on the kid? I was in the same position at that age and would love to help him.”

Commenters from all over the United States and one from Europe commented with offers to aid.