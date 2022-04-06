Man wounded in exchange of gunfire with police outside Mississippi restaurant. Investigation launched in officer involved shooting.

A man shot at a police officer outside a restaurant in Mississippi, and the officer fired back and wounded the man, news outlets reported.

A Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said Wednesday that the bureau is examining the Tuesday night shooting in Madison. The bureau investigates shootings by or of law enforcement officers.

WLBT-TV reported that before the shootings, restaurant employees called Madison police and said a customer was asking for police assistance.

Madison police said that after officers arrived, they saw the man in his vehicle in the parking lot and approached him to find out what he needed. That’s when the exchange of gunfire happened.