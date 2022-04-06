Mississippi man extradited, charged with murder in 30-year-old North Carolina case

Published 2:06 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By The Associated Press

Crime scene

A Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was found on an interstate 30 years ago has been extradited to North Carolina, authorities said Wednesday.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested March 15 in Diamondhead, Mississippi, as a result of a joint investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI.

Alexander was extradited on March 27, the SBI said in a news release. He is being held without bond in the Surry County Jail. His next court date is May 4.

Alexander is charged with murder in the 1992 death of Nona Stamey Cobb, who was 29 when her body was found in the northbound lane of Interstate 77 on the morning of July 7, 1992. Investigators said she had been strangled.

Cobb was last seen on July 6, 1992, getting into the truck with a man at the welcome center on Interstate 85 in Cleveland County near Kings Mountain.

