Mississippi woman escapes kidnapper with quick thinking, help of a passing motorist, police report

Published 9:46 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman escaped a kidnapper with quick thinking and the help of a Good Samaritan, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened Tuesday when a woman in Lee County was reportedly assaulted and forced int a car against her will in Tupelo and driven to Oxford.

In Oxford, the woman said she managed to exit the vehicle and was picked up by a Good Samaritan passing by. The concerned citizen drove the woman to the Oxford Police Department where she reported the alleged crime.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The woman told criminal investigators the man who kidnapped her was Shelton “Mitch” McGreger, 45, of Tupelo. He was located in Lee County and arrested, charged with one count of kidnapping. It was unclear how the suspect and the victim knew one another.

More News

10-year-old’s quick thinking rescues Mississippi family from house engulfed in flames

‘I knew he was placing his halo over me’ New Miss Mississippi Teen USA gives tribute to late grandfather

Crime scene

Mississippi man extradited, charged with murder in 30-year-old North Carolina case

Police: Three Mississippi men arrested after vehicle vandalized, damaged in parking garage. Five others identified as suspects.

Print Article