Homeless teen that surrendered his dog now getting help, reunited with dog

A homeless teen who surrendered his dog to a Mississippi animal shelter this week has been reunited with his beloved dog and both the teen and the boy now have a safe place to stay, police reported.

Earlier this week a teenage boy surrender his dog, Jada, to the Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter after telling shelter workers that he couldn’t afford to take care of the dog because he was homeless and living under a bridge.

A social media post made by the shelter explaining the situation prompted citizens and police in Senatobia, Mississippi, to kick into action.

Police said the young man was located through a “diligent search and the assistance of several members from our community,” Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler said.

Shelter workers confirmed that the young man and the dog were getting the help that both needed.

The shelter said it was raising money to help get Jada spayed and provided with flea and tick control medicine.

“If you’d like to donate please do so through PayPal and use fosasenatobia@gmail.com – you can also donate for the young man- monetarily or Walmart gift cards- I know he would appreciate the help, both for him and for his dog,” shelter workers wrote on social media.