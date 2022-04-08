One call, that’s all — 911 call, quick response land four in jail for attempted invasion of Mississippi residence

Published 5:37 am Friday, April 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A 911 call and a quick response from police landed four people in jail, arrested for attempted burglary of a Mississippi residence.

Four suspects were taken into custody by the Oxford Police Department for attempted burglary in the 100 block of Creekmoore Boulevard.

On Sunday, OPD quickly responded to a 911 call in reference to a disturbance in the area, and reportedly all four suspects were apprehended within minutes of the call.

After further investigation, Markevius Owten (22), Marquis Handy (26) — both of Oxford, Joshua Handy (22) of Myrtle, Mississippi, and Nickolus Taper (21) of Sardis were all taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and burglary/home invasion.

All four were taken before a judge for an initial bond hearing and each issued a $35,000 bond. Owten’s bond was revoked due to him being out on a previous felony bond.

