Police: Man sprays Mississippi apartment complex with bullets in broad daylight. Residents seek cover as bullets crash through windows.

A New Orleans man was arrested after he reportedly shot up a Mississippi apartment complex in broad daylight, forcing some residents to duck for cover as bullets crashed through their windows.

Natchez Police arrested Corey Jackson, 34, of New Orleans man, who they believe was involved in a shooting at Holliday Apartments in daylight hours last week.

Jackson, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Officers were dispatched to a call about shots fired at the apartment complex just after 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2. There were at least two residents there who said they were inside their apartments when bullets came through their windows, authorities said. At least three vehicles in the area were also damaged by bullets.

Investigators identified the suspected shooters and arrested Jackson later the same day.

Jackson faces a $1,000 fine for shooting inside of city limits and received a bond of $250,000 for the aggravated assault charge while no bond has been set for possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, according to arrest records.

No injuries have been reported and police say more arrests are expected.