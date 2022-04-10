Man dies after head-on collision with tractor trailer on stretch of rural Mississippi highway

Published 5:13 am Sunday, April 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was killed after his vehicle had a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer Saturday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that Tommie J. Cagle III, 46, of Bentonia, Miss., was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 3 in Yazoo County.

Cagle was traveling north on Highway 3 when his 2003 GMC Sierra collided with a 2003 International tractor-trailer driven by Van Parker, 44, of Yazoo City, Miss., traveling south. Both vehicles collided head-on into each other.

Cagle received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parker was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

