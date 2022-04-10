Mississippi bakery plans to bake world-record setting 50-foot American flag cake

A Mississippi bakery is setting its sights on a World Record to help raise money for soldiers in the process.

The Blue Feather Bakery and Coffee Shop in Pearl will bake a 50-foot by 26-foot American Flag cake to benefit the Wounded Warriors Project.

The bakery posted news of its efforts on Facebook Friday.

“We are so excited to announce that we will be creating a 26 foot by 50 foot American Flag cake! We are also thrilled to be able to use this amazing experience to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project,” the bakery staff posted on Facebook. “We love our country and we love our soldiers. Even though this is a large project for us, it’s so small in comparison to everything the people who serve our nation sacrifice daily and we are ready to honor them and give back.”

The bakery plans to raise $125,000 by selling sponsorships and Honor/Memory Tickets.

“This is no small task and we need YOUR help. Please consider sponsoring – not only will you be a part of such an amazing event, but your purchase could make a life-changing impact on an injured soldier’s life,” the post on Facebook said.

The world-record cake will be unveiled at a ceremony on July 4th at the City of Pearl Community Room. More details about the ceremony and display week will be released at a later date.

Call (601)-966-3939 for more information or to become a sponsor.

