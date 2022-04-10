Silver Alert issued for missing 59-year-old Mississippi man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old Jackson man.

David Johnson was last seen in the 300 block of Brown Street in Hinds County, wearing tan pants, black shoes, a blue jean shirt, and a white hat.

He is believed to be accompanied by Carolyn Yam, who is described as a six-foot-tall Black female.

Johnson is described as a Black male around five feet, seven inches tall, with grey hair and black eyes.

Family members say Johnson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.