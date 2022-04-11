Manufacturing firm to add jobs, invest $4 million at its Mississippi plant

Published 8:21 am Monday, April 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

An Ohio-based manufacturing firm is adding employees to its facility in Mississippi.

Ice Industries Inc. recently announced that employment will be increased at its Grenada, Mississippi plant due to additional contracts for the supply of large outdoor machine enclosures.

The company said in a statement that it’s investing more than $4 million and is adding new paint capabilities and expanding its existing capacity to encompass powder coating for both steel and aluminum enclosures.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The company is based in Sylvania, Ohio.

More News

Mississippi man who reportedly evaded police in January high-speed chase and shooting with Mississippi trooper now in custody

Mississippi police officer arrested after he reportedly left scene of wreck he caused while driving under the infuence

Mississippi mayor vetoes cameras to ID uninsured drivers

Mississippi police partner with university to provide coasters that test for spiked drinks

Print Article