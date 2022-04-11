Mississippi police partner with university to provide coasters that test for spiked drinks

One Mississippi police department is helping to fight date rape by handing out special drink coasters that can detect the possible presence of drugs before victims take the first sip.

The Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Associated Student Body are sponsoring the project and offering special drink coasters on campus and in area bars.

With just a few drops, the coasters test for two of the most common chemicals used in spiked drinks — gamma-hydroxybutyrate and ketamine.

If the coaster turns dark after being exposed to the sample drink, that is an indication that one of those two chemicals could be present in the drink. If the coaster remains clear, then the drink is clear of those two chemicals, police say.

The coasters are free to the public.