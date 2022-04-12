Victim fighting for her life in Mississippi ICU after assault by three females ends with shooting in stomach, police say

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.

Jones said one of the females shot the female they were assaulting in the stomach area. The victim was then transported to UMMC.

Two suspects have been arrested and one is still waiting to be identified, the chief added.

She said identities of the three suspects will be released when the investigation is complete. This is a developing story.