Mississippi deputies seize 907 grams of meth after man leads high-speed chase through two counties

Published 3:56 pm Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A man led Mississippi deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties before being arrested and found with 907 grams of methamphetamine.

Laurel Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop at approximately noon Tuesday near 32nd Street and Greenwood Drive.

The driver – later identified as Jermaine Campbell, 40, fled the scene after officers attempted to make contact. Campbell led officers on a high-speed chase through Jones and Jasper counties. The chase, which started in Laurel, ended in Bay Springs when Jasper County deputies deployed stop sticks near the Bay Springs city limits.

Campbell was arrested and taken into custody. Officers seized 907 grams of methamphetamine.

Campbell was charged with one count of felony fleeing and one count of aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $55,000 in Laurel Municipal Court.

