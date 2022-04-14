Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10.

More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.

“This operation is a major loss for criminals,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to keep illegal weapons and drugs off our streets and out of our neighborhoods. Thank you to the Department of Public Safety and our law enforcement partners for another job well done.”

The operation also seized 28 weapons and 292 illegal bottles of alcohol.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has demonstrated its commitment to keeping Mississippians safe time and time again,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “These operations are further proof of that. We can and will continue to do whatever it takes to keep our citizens safe.”

Charges against the 49 people arrested include:

35 possessions of marijuana (eight felonies; 27 misdemeanors)

2 felony possessions of marijuana with intent to distribute

5 felony possessions of MDMA

1 sale of methamphetamine

3 possessions of alcohol with intent to sell without a license

2 possessions of firearm by a convicted felon

2 possessions of a stolen firearm

2 possessions of cocaine

1 public intoxication

1 resisting arrest

1 suspended license

1 felony eluding

1 possession of paraphernalia

1 failure to yield to blue lights

1 reckless driving

9 DUI

“This is an ongoing operation and more arrests are anticipated,” MBN Director Steven Maxwell said.

Multiple agencies assisted in the operation with MBN, including the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Capitol Police, Jackson Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, National Guard Counter Drug Program, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Alcoholic Beverage Control, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.