Former Mississippi jailer indicted after revelations of 2016 sex crime with inmate reported six years later

A former jailer in a Mississippi jail has been charged with having sex with an inmate after revelations of the possible 2016 crime came to light 6 years later.

Nicholas Cain, 38, who was a former jailer in the Natchez city jail while it was operational, has been recently indicted on the charge of sexual activity with an inmate and released on a bond of $25,000, according to arrest records.

According to the indictment dated March of this year, the incident happened between April and May of 2016. The city jail was consolidated with the Adams County Jail in 2018.

Authorities say a woman who was an inmate at the city jail came forward years later. Cain was arrested on April 1.