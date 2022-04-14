Man charged with kidnapping, victim mouthed ‘help me’ to Mississippi officers from car

A man was arrested by police on kidnapping charges early Tuesday morning (April 12) after his alleged victim mouthed ‘Help me’ to officers from the car where she was reportedly be kept captive.

Natchez police issued a BOLO shortly after 2 a.m. for a silver Lexus involved in a reported kidnapping. Witnesses reported that a female was being forced into the vehicle by a male after the victim whispered to them to call the police.

An officer spotted the vehicle and made a traffic stop. During the traffic stop a woman inside the car mouthed “help me” to the officer. The victim was immediately removed from the vehicle.

Cartrell Frye, 22, was detained and transported to the police department. He has been charged with kidnapping and is being held without bond pending indictment.