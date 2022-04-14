Officials searching for clues after body of Mississippi woman found in river with no signs of foul play

Officials are searching for clues after a woman’s body was pulled from a river near the Mississippi Gulf Coast over the weekend.

Officials have identified the body as that of April Williams, 35, of Pascagoula. Her body was found by boaters in the Wolf River Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

The body was found near the Menge Avenue overpass, not far from Freddy’s Bank, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told local new sources.

According to Switzer, the body did not have any apparent signs of foul play. An autopsy has been conducted and authorities are awaiting results from a toxicology report.

Officials from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating how Williams ended up in the water, which is unclear at this point. .

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-896-3000. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.