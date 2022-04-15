Five tornadoes — one tracked 25.3 miles with 110mph winds — confirmed in Mississippi from Wednesday’s severe weather
Published 5:02 am Friday, April 15, 2022
The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during the most recent round of severe weather on Wednesday (April 13).
The following twisters were confirmed:
An EF-0 tornado in Flowood, with peak winds of 70 mph and a path length of 2.8 miles/
An EF-1 tornado in Edinburg/Arlington, with peak winds of 105 mph and a path length of 11.5 miles.
An EF-1 tornado in Satllo/ Nanih Waiya/ Vernon with peak winds of 110 mph and a path length of 25.3 miles.
An EF-1 tornado in Artesia with peak winds of 95 mph and a path length of 5.2 miles.
An EF-2 storm has been confirmed in Clarke County, but National Weather Service officials say they have not completed the survey of the tornado and its damage.
So far, NWS damage survey teams have confirmed 4 tornado paths from Wednesday’s storms. Surveys continue today across the area, as we still have many other areas to assess. pic.twitter.com/jTUh7lMuxR
— NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) April 15, 2022