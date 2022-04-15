The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during the most recent round of severe weather on Wednesday (April 13).

The following twisters were confirmed:

An EF-0 tornado in Flowood, with peak winds of 70 mph and a path length of 2.8 miles/

An EF-1 tornado in Edinburg/Arlington, with peak winds of 105 mph and a path length of 11.5 miles.

An EF-1 tornado in Satllo/ Nanih Waiya/ Vernon with peak winds of 110 mph and a path length of 25.3 miles.

An EF-1 tornado in Artesia with peak winds of 95 mph and a path length of 5.2 miles.

An EF-2 storm has been confirmed in Clarke County, but National Weather Service officials say they have not completed the survey of the tornado and its damage.

…