Man indicted for armed robbery of Mississippi record shop, burglary of donut shop

A Leland man has been indicted on multiple counts in the Feb. 19 armed robbery of Michel’s Record Shop on Washington Street.

The indictments handed down by the grand jury during its March session charge Jonathan Lamar Rodgers, 41, 305 Breisch St., Leland, with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault in the robbery. Rodgers is accused of entering the store, assaulting the business’ owner, Timmie Fedell, and an employee who was in the back of the store, then taking an undetermined amount of money.

He is charged in a separate indictment with non-residential burglary in the reported break-in of Divine Donuts, 1405 Clay St., that occurred about six hours after the robbery of Michel’s.

He was arrested after officers responding to a call about a suspicious person found him in the area of Divine Donuts, noticed the glass door to the business was broken and took him into custody.