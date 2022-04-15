Sheriff: Weapons, ‘large amounts’ of ammunition seized after Mississippi man shoots at wife, flees from officers

Mississippi deputies arrested one man and seized a stockpile of weapons and ammunitions after the man who was reportedly shooting at his wife fled from authorities.

On Friday, Apr. 8, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of County Road 102, for a report of a domestic in progress.

Deputies were advised that the male suspect, Adam Kyle Beevers, 30, of Oxford was shooting at his wife. Deputies arrived on scene and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Investigators were called to the area and began processing the scene, and speaking with witnesses. Numerous firearms, large amounts of ammunitions, and rifle magazines were seized during the investigation.

Beevers was captured early Saturday morning and taken into custody. Beevers made his initial appearance in court Tuesday morning at the Lafayette County Circuit Court.

Beevers waived his hearing and is currently being held without bond at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their assistance in this matter and would like to continue to ask the public to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers with information regarding ongoing cases.

The office also thanks the Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.