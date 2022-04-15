Three juveniles arrested after Mississippi high school football players shot on practice field. High powered air rifles found near scene.

Officials say three juveniles are in custody after a group of Mississippi high school football players were injured while practicing on their field.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that players from Neshoba County Central High School were shot shortly after noon Thursday by juveniles from Philadelphia High School who were hiding in a wooded area near the practice field.

Deputies found two high-powered Gamo pellet rifles and two CO2 BB guns abandoned near the school where the incident occurred.

One player was shot in the neck. Another player was shot in the ankle and one player was shot in the back.

Officials said the juveniles in custody have been charged with aggravated assault. A motive behind the shooting has not been determined.

 

