Fight at Mississippi motel ends with one person shot, another arrested

Published 4:51 pm Saturday, April 16, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Mississippi man was wounded and one person was arrested after an altercation at hotel.

The victim was identified by Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones as Shane Uzzle, 27.

Uzzle was shot in the left leg after he and the suspect, Andrew Patrick Tapp, 30, fought in room 152 at the Motel 6 in Vicksburg, Mississippi

Uzzle was transported to the emergency room, and Tapp was taken into custody by the Vicksburg Police Department.

