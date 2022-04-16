Gov. Reeves signs legislation to make ‘One Mississippi’ new state song

Published 7:43 am Saturday, April 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi is ditching a state song that’s based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation.

The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace “Go, Mississippi” with a new song called “One Mississippi.” The change will happen July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag.

“Go, Mississippi” uses the tune, but not the lyrics, from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. “Roll With Ross” included the lyrics, “For segregation, 100%. He’s not a moderate, like some of the gents.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Barnett unsuccessfully resisted integration of the University of Mississippi in 1962. Legislators adopted a state song that year setting new words to his campaign music: “Go, Mississippi, keep rolling along. Go, Mississippi, you cannot go wrong.”

The new state song was composed by country music singer and songwriter Steve Azar, who’s a Mississippi native, for the state’s 2017 bicentennial celebration.

The lyrics of “One Mississippi” play on the hide-and-seek counting game (One Mississippi … two Mississippi … three Mississippi …). The song uses familiar images, including magnolia trees, fried catfish, hurricanes and kudzu.

The new law also creates a committee to recommend that legislators designate additional state songs later. Tennessee is among states with multiple official songs.

 

More News

Severe weather possible for parts of Mississippi today

Texas woman, 3-month-old killed in wreck on stretch of Mississippi interstate

Former Mississippi-Ukraine exchange students reconnect, recall memories from 20 years ago

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Print Article