Severe weather possible for parts of Mississippi today

The National Weather Service in Jackson reports there is a chance of severe weather in the central part of Mississippi Saturday.

Forecasters say severe storms will be possible today in a diagonal swath through the state from Greenville in the west to Meridian and Laurel in the east. Other cities in the alert area include Vicksburg, Jackson and Philadelphia.

The storms will move from the north to the south. Most of the affected region will see storms between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

NWS officials say the main threat is damaging winds and quarter to golf ball-sized hail. A tornado cannot be ruled out, officials said.

Storms could produce 1 to 3 inches of rain in a short amount of time, which could lead to flash flooding on Saturday and Sunday.

