Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Published 6:44 am Saturday, April 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured.

Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe that Hickman and Broom broke into the house and were caught in the act by Oracio Murillo and Christina Kuykendall. Hickman and Broom are accused of shooting the couple, killing Murillo and three dogs at the house. Kuykendall was rushed to a Jackson hospital.

Hickman and Broom are also charged with breaking and entering, and animal cruelty due to the shooting of three dogs. The two are also charged in other armed robbery and breaking and entering cases, according to deputies.

