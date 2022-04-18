One Mississippi police officer resigns, another officer fired in wake of investigation in woman’s allegation of sexual assault in back of squad car

A Vicksburg police officer has resigned and another officer was fired in the wake of the city’s investigation into allegations that a woman was sexually assaulted by a police officer in the back of his car.

The action occurred after a hearing in an executive session at the close of Monday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced the resignation and termination after the closed session.

Flaggs said on April 13 that the city’s investigation involved whether the officers violated the department’s policies and procedures. He said the officer who was fired was a booking officer who was on probation and violated department policy.

Flaggs said the Mississippi Attorney General’s office is investigating a criminal complaint against the officer who resigned and would determine if any criminal charges are filed in the case. None have been filed at this time, he said.

“I personally believe an officer ought to serve the community with honor, dignity and pride,” Flaggs said, adding that if officers don’t do that, they should be disciplined.

The investigation of the two officers began after the alleged victim claimed in a Facebook post that the officer assaulted her in the back of a police vehicle. The post, which has since been deleted, went on to claim the officer allegedly took the victim “behind abandoned hospital” while on duty and “turned his cameras and radio off.”