Police: Mississippi teen in stable condition after being shot in arm, chest. Officers still looking for suspect.

Published 12:22 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are still searching for the suspect who shot a 16-year-old in the arm and chest Friday night near a Vicksburg convenience store.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones confirmed that VPD has a warrant signed for the suspect and officers are still looking for him.

The 16-year-old boy who was shot in the arm and chest is in stable condition following surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jones said.

The Vicksburg Police Department and Vicksburg Fire Department paramedics responded to a possible shooting on Washington Street at 2:18 p.m. on Friday. According to police department reports, the boy was shot in the roadway near the Quick Mart at 3600 Washington St.

One shot was fired, Jones said. The victim was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

