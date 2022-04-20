Car crashes into Mississippi ambulance on call with lights, sirens blaring

An ambulance reportedly headed on a call with lights and sirens activated crashed with another vehicle in a Vicksburg intersection Tuesday afternoon.

A Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance was hit by a car as both vehicles passed through the intersection of Clay and Cherry Streets at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The ambulance was heading north on Cherry Street to respond to a call. The ambulance bypassed stopped traffic in the northbound lane and turn lane of Cherry Street and was struck as it traveled across Clay Street.

The car that hit the ambulance was a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu, which was traveling west on Clay Street, in the direction of Downtown Vicksburg. Airbags were deployed, but the vehicle’s occupant, a female, sustained only minor injuries.

Paramedics in the ambulance also suffered minor injuries in the wreck, according to news sources.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace was traveling south down Cherry Street in his patrol vehicle and was the first law enforcement officer on the scene. Pace was followed shortly by Vicksburg Police Department personnel, Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk and an additional ambulance to attend to the driver of the car and the two paramedics who were riding in the ambulance at the time of the accident.

Deputy Vicksburg Police Chief Troy Kimble was on the scene and assisted in conducting an analysis of the wreck, at one point noting debris from the car was strewn approximately 25 feet from its final resting point.

“The paramedics are checking out everyone to make sure they’re okay, and then the safety director is going to do his thing and we’re going to assist them,” Kimble said. “Once we have the assessment of the occupants of the vehicles complete, hopefully, it’ll be about 30 minutes when the intersection is reopened.”