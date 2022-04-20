Police: Body of 61-year-old Mississippi woman found shot in the head hours after she was killed

Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old woman after her body was found Wednesday morning by Jackson police.

The body of Shirley Harris, 61, was found by police in the 1300 block of Johnston Street in Jackson. Harris appears to have been shot in the head, according to police.

Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s Office say that Harris had been dead several hours before her body was discovered.

Investigators are working to gather information on a motive and a possible suspect at this time.

Johnson’s death is the city’s 36th homicide under investigation, according to WAPT News in Jackson.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.