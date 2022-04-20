Police: Body of 61-year-old Mississippi woman found shot in the head hours after she was killed

Published 8:20 am Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old woman after her body was found Wednesday morning by Jackson police.

The body of Shirley Harris, 61, was found by police in the 1300 block of Johnston Street in Jackson. Harris appears to have been shot in the head, according to police.

Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s Office say that Harris had been dead several hours before her body was discovered.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Investigators are working to gather information on a motive and a possible suspect at this time.

Johnson’s death is the city’s 36th homicide under investigation, according to WAPT News in Jackson.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

More News

‘If they want to run the police department, let them run it’: Mississippi police chief angered by decision to delay vote on pay increases, promotions

Five suspects arrested, one still at large after more than 20 rounds fired at houses, cars in Mississippi neighborhood

Court halts firing squad execution of South Carolina inmate. Mississippi also offers constitutionally questioned execution method.

Feds issue scathing report on Mississippi prison where violence rules and guards fear inmates

Print Article