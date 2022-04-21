Mississippi man arrested for kidnapping mother, son from store then sexually assaulting them

Published 6:03 am Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Como, Mississippi man after he reportedly kidnapped two individuals in another county, brought them to Lafayette County and sexually assaulted them.

Anthony Sisk has been arrested on Monday and charged with the rape and sexual battery of two victims, a mother and son, who were allegedly kidnapped from a Marshall County Dollar General and brought back to Lafayette County.

Investigators may have additional charges to follow as it is still an ongoing investigation.

The mother declined to give many details, but she told WREG that she and her 21-year-old son, who were shopping at the Dollar General on Highway 4 in Marshall County Saturday evening, were told to get in a vehicle and close their eyes. Reportedly, the mother was kept for a few hours and sexually assaulted before being released later that night by Sisk.

According to WREG, A family member discovered the mother and son’s abandoned car at the store parking and was able to locate the two with the help of a tracking app on the son’s phone.

