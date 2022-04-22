Have you seen this child or this woman? Police are seeking public’s help

Published 10:16 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 7-year-old girl.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for 7-year-old Serinity Pedro of Ringgold, Mississippi.

Serinity Pedro is described as a Black/Hispanic female 3 ft 10 in tall weighing 41 pounds with brown eyes and sandy hair.

Saerinity Pedro is accompanied by Tiona M Williams.

Tiona Williams is described as a black female 32-year-old, 5 ft 4 in tall, weighing 152 pounds with dark hair.

The vehicle being used is a 2012 gray/brown Chevrolet Malibu bearing MS license plate V1852 disabled tag V1852.

The vehicle was last seen at about 5:30 pm on Thursday in the Ringgold area.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Serinity Pedro or Tiona Williams or the vehicle contact the Scott County Sheriffs Dept at 601-469-1511.

