Public’s help sought in search for Mississippi man missing since Wednesday

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Mississippi man.

Deputies are searching for Robert Alexander Easterling, 30, who was last seen on Wednesday, April 20, on Stockyard Road located in Pickens.

Easterling was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and military dress-type boots.

If anyone has information, contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department Crime Stoppers at (662) 834-0099 or Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 834-1511.

