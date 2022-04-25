Two charged with capital murder after man found dead in ditch, riddled with stab wounds

Published 6:28 am Monday, April 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two people have been charged with capital murder after a man’s body was found in a ditch with multiple stab wounds.

Jeffery Allen Freeman and 17-year-old Madison Nicole Hardin were taken into custody and charged with the death of Keair Stowers, 22, of Flowers.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department report that deputies were called to the 200 block of Wilson Bates Road for a deceased male in a ditch. The victim, later identified as Stowers, appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds.

Investigators determined with the help of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office that Stowers’ truck had been stolen. The stolen truck was located in Franklin County, where Freeman and Hardin were taken into custody with the help of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Freeman and Hardin were transported to the Rankin County Jail.

 

