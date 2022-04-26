Mississippi driver dies after being ejected from vehicle crash on interstate

Published 6:35 am Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man died from injuries he received when his vehicle overturned on the interstate and he was ejected.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened on I-55 South in Rankin County on Monday.

MHP reports that Detrick Robinson, 46, of Jackson, was driving a 2003 Toyota Sequoia when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Robinson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

More News

Police: Student who went missing from Mississippi university six days ago spotted on video in Virginia

Mississippi man celebrates birthday with $100,000 scratch-off game win

Mississippi sheriff releases photos of men arrested in prostitution sting

Alabama police say man confessed to killing woman, led them to suitcase filled with bones

Print Article