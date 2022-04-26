Mississippi driver dies after being ejected from vehicle crash on interstate

A Mississippi man died from injuries he received when his vehicle overturned on the interstate and he was ejected.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened on I-55 South in Rankin County on Monday.

MHP reports that Detrick Robinson, 46, of Jackson, was driving a 2003 Toyota Sequoia when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Robinson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.