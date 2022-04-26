Mississippi man celebrates birthday with $100,000 scratch-off game win

Published 7:05 am Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has won the first $100,000 in a new Mississippi Lottery scratch-off game.

Mississippi Lottery officials say the Monroe County man, who recently celebrated his birthday, won the prize in the $20 Mega Money scratch-off game that launched on April 5.

The individual, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at Fulton Tobacco Mart in Fulton.

Nine $100,000 prizes remain, with additional smaller prizes also available to win, lottery officials said.

 

