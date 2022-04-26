Mississippi sheriff releases photos of men arrested in prostitution sting

Published 6:31 am Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Top row, from left, Charles Chomiskly Lewis, Joe Brian Boyles, Adrian Cardell Tate, Jacob Dylan Wooten, Scottie Ray Hill; bottom row, Mayurkurmar Shivabhai Patel, Leander Bates Browning, Laderick Keon Turner, Darren K. Davis, Preston Keith Richard Sr.

Several men were arrested during a prostitution sting in Pike County on April 21 and April 22.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the men on Monday.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The arrests include:

  • Charles Chomiskly Lewis, Magnolia, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
  • Joe Brian Boyles, Brandon, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
  • Adrian Cardell Tate, McComb, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
  • Jacob Dylan Wooten, Brookhaven, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense and Felony Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Scottie Ray Hill, McComb, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
  • Mayurkurmar Shivabhai Patel, Brandon, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
  • Leander Bates Browning, Jackson, LA, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
  • Laderick Keon Turner, McComb, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
  • Darren K. Davis, Ruth, MS, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense
  • Preston Keith Richard, Sr., Franklin, LA, charged with Prostitution/Procuring 1st Offense

 

 

