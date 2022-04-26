Police: Student who went missing from Mississippi university six days ago spotted on video in Virginia

A student who went missing from the Jackson State University campus nearly a week ago has been spotted on surveillance video in Richmond, Virginia.

Jackson State University Police Chief Herman Horton confirmed that Kamillah Fipps, 21, had been spotted on video footage at a small Richmond restaurant on Friday, April 22.

Police and family in Wisconsin have been searching for Fipps after she was last seen Tuesday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. on J.R. Lynch Street walking away from her dorm in an unknown direction. The location is on campus near the JSU Student Center.

A Silver Alert was issued for Fipps, 21, on Thursday. Fipps is a black female, 5’5″, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Harmon said that Fipps’ mother has traveled from Milwaukee to Richmond to continue the search for her daughter. Harmon said the mother has filed a missing person report in Richmond and that the Richmond Police have been working to find Fipps.

Last week, officials from the Jackson State University Police Department reported that a bus ticket to New York City was purchased using Fipps credit card.

Horton says police in Richmond have not found Fipps and that the investigation continues into why she stopped in Richmond and if she has connections with the city. Harmon said the missing persons case will remain open until Fipps is located.

Police continue to track purchases from the card in an investigation into Fipps’ whereabouts.

Anyone who has spoken to Fipps, or who has information about her whereabouts, is asked to call 601-979-2580.