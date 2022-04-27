Lifeless body of Mississippi teen found shot at abandoned house, police report

Published 6:29 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

Jackson police are investigating after a teen was found dead inside the carport of an abandoned house.

Police found the body of Kevin Edwards, 18, on Tuesday at an abandoned house on Glen Erin Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Edwards had been shot once.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

According to reports, Edwards was last seen leaving his home on Saturday.

So far, Jackson police have investigated 40 homicides in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

More News

Mississippi corrections officer arrested after trying to smuggle contraband

On the moove: Escaped cows caught on video taking early morning stroll through Mississippi city streets

Man charged with murder and six other felonies in connection with weekend death of Mississippi teen

Mother, son admit guilt in Mississippi welfare abuse scheme

Print Article