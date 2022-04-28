$278,000 winning lottery ticket purchased at Mississippi convenience store Tuesday

Tuesday was a good night for Mississippi Lottery players. From the April 26 drawings, one Mississippi Lottery player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $278,000, while another player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing.

The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Fleetway 170 Shell Station at 977 Columbia Avenue in Prentiss.

According to Shell Manager ZaQuan Wheeler, he was told about it this morning by a customer who heard it on the radio. “I didn’t believe it when she said it,” said Wheeler. “I was shocked.” Wheeler has not been contacted by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation but expects to hear from them soon. “This is the first time anyone has ever won this big before. It is exciting.”

The winning numbers drawn were 17-21-23-29-33. The jackpot for the Thursday, April 28, Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to $50,000.

The $10,000 Mega Millions winner purchased their ticket from Toomsuba Texaco at 75 Will Garrett in Toomsuba. The winning numbers drawn were 5-7-19-46-69 with a Mega Ball of 2 and a Megaplier of 4.

The player did not purchase the Megaplier. For an additional dollar, the player could have quadrupled the $10,000 prize for a total of $40,000. The jackpot for the Friday, April 29, Mega Millions drawing is $43 million.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing of Powerball is $454 million. This is the 31st drawing for this jackpot run.

One lucky Mississippi Lottery player still has time to claim their $185,000 prize from the Dec. 16, 2021, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The ticket was purchased from Circle K #2723759 located at 3104 Hwy. 49 in Florence. The numbers randomly generated for the drawing were 4-12-22-23-24. The last day to claim this prize is June 14.