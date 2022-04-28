Four-year-old Mississippi boy killed in two-vehicle crash Wednesday

Published 6:33 am Thursday, April 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A  four-year-old boy was killed in a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Covington County Coroner’s office reported that the boy was killed shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Collins on Magee Road.

The boy, identified as  Jaxon Goudy, of Covington County, was reportedly riding in the front seat of a 2016 Kia Optima, unrestrained on the passenger side. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Optima was traveling south on Magee Road when a 2015 Nissan Altima heading north crossed into its lane and struck the vehicle.

The driver of the Kia and two people in the Nissan were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

More News

$278,000 winning lottery ticket purchased at Mississippi convenience store Tuesday

New Orleans stolen truck investigation leads to Mississippi and arrest of fugitive wanted in seven states

MEMA: Fireball spotted across Mississippi skies traveled at 55,000 mph, generated equivalent of 3 tons of TNT

Police: Mississippi teens catch ride with man they didn’t realize was on way to burglarizing apartment

Print Article