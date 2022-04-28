Mississippi corrections officer charged with kidnapping, killing beloved rooster

Published 10:10 pm Thursday, April 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi corrections officer has been charged after she allegedly kidnapped and killed a beloved rooster. She was also fired from her job.

Carl the Rooster was a fixture in the downtown of Ocean Springs a city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. But Carl disappeared early Sunday.

A video shared on social media showed the rooster’s kidnapping. A second video shared on social media appeared to show the rooster’s dead body being dumped.

The animal was highly popular with the downtown community and people shared outrage on social media after the bird’s disappearance.

Kendra Shaffer, who worked as a corrections officer in Jones County, Mississippi, was identified as the suspect and was issued a citation on a charge of cruelty to an animal other than a dog or cat.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

