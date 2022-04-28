New Orleans stolen truck investigation leads to Mississippi and arrest of fugitive wanted in seven states

The long arm of the law eventually caught up with a fugitive wanted in seven states, when officers found the man with a stolen truck and travel trailer in Mississippi.

On April 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office assisted the New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole with a motor vehicle theft investigation.

The investigation revealed that 59-year-old Richard Stevens drove a 2016 Ford F-150 to Banner Chevrolet in New Orleans where he expressed interest in purchasing a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Stevens took the Chevrolet on a test drive, abandoning the Ford and failing to return the Chevrolet to the dealership. During the investigation, detectives were able to determine that the 2016 Ford F-150 was reported stolen from Phoenix, Arizona.

Through investigative measures and with the assistance of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Chevrolet pickup was located and recovered in Greene County, Mississippi. Stevens was located at the same location and also found to be in possession of a stolen travel trailer. Detectives learned that Stevens is a wanted fugitive in 7 states and actively on parole.

Stevens was placed under arrest and extradited from Mississippi to Louisiana where he was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things Valued Over $25,000; Motor Vehicle Theft and Fugitive Warrants.

The LSP-IFAT-NFO continues to investigate crimes related to auto theft and insurance fraud. Citizens can report suspected fraud to the LSP-IFAT via: lsp.insurance.fraud.unit@la.gov.