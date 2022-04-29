All residents in Mississippi town of Silver Creek asked to evacuate immediately after nearby pipeline hit

All of the residents in the Mississippi town of Silver Creek are being evacuated as a precautionary measure after a pipeline was hit in Lawrence County Friday.

Officials from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media that a main pipeline was hit near Highway 43 and Stephens Cemetery Road in Silver Creek.

Initially, traffic was being rerouted on Highway 43 at Benson Road. After further investigation, all residents living inside the Silver Creek city limits have been urged to evacuate immediately.

Officials stressed that the evacuation is precautionary only and that there hasn’t been an explosion or fire.

