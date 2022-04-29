Mississippi issues silver alert for 78-year-old man last seen Wednesday

Published 5:52 am Friday, April 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel of Magnolia, Pike County, Mississippi.

He is described as a black male, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 211 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 in the1000 block of Gibson Road in Pike County, wearing a beige shirt, blue jeans, a white hat, and cowboy boots.

Roosevelt McDaniel is believed to be in a 2020 gray Kia Rio bearing Mississippi tag PJC9689 and is traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Roosevelt McDaniel suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Roosevelt McDaniel, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s office at 601-783-2323.

