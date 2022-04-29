Two arrested in Mississippi casino parking lot after catalytic converters, tools found in tow truck

Published 5:57 am Friday, April 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The luck ran out for two men arrested in a Mississippi casino parking lot when officers found catalytic converters and tools inside their tow truck.

A Vicksburg police officer was flagged down at 1:02 a.m. Thursday in reference to a stolen catalytic converter at Ameristar Casino.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects’ vehicle to be a black tow truck. The officer made contact with the two suspects at Riverwalk Casino at approximately 1:28 a.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Several catalytic converters and saws were found inside the vehicle. The two suspects were detained and taken into custody.

The passenger in the vehicle, Jerry Coleman, 58 of Jackson, was apprehended in the parking lot of Riverwalk Casino. The driver of the vehicle, Cullen Spann, 44 of Jackson, was apprehended at Bally’s Casino after walking there from Riverwalk.

 

More News

More than 700 arrested in joint law enforcement operation in north Mississippi

‘So freaking bittersweet’: Beloved Mississippi Mama Dog whose saga had gone viral on Facebook hit and killed; rescuers save her puppies

Mississippi issues silver alert for 78-year-old man last seen Wednesday

Four teenagers indicted in carjacking that killed 73-year-old woman, whose arm was severed after she got entangled in seat belt

Print Article